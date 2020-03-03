You are here

Buttigieg endorses Biden for US president ahead of 'Super Tuesday'

Tue, Mar 03, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Democrat Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden for US president on Monday, providing a major boost to the former vice-president's White House hopes just one day after the former South Bend mayor himself dropped out of the race.
"I'm looking for a president who will draw out what is best in each of us, and I'm encouraging everybody who was part of my campaign to join me because we have found that leader in vice-president, soon-to-be-president, Joe Biden," he said in Dallas, with Mr Biden standing nearby.

The two centrists are former rivals in the Democratic nomination battle who are now united in their desire for a moderate candidate to beat leftist Senator Bernie Sanders, the current frontrunner in the race to face President Donald Trump in November. AFP

