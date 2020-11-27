You are here

Home > Government & Economy

CAAS, CAG establish private-public task force to airlift Covid vaccines into Singapore and region

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 10:12 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group (CAG) have recently established a private-public task force to identify and address the critical risks and challenges in the air transportation of the Covid-19 vaccines for the effective delivery of the vaccines into Singapore...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China to charge 12 from Hong Kong caught fleeing by boat

Japan ruling party calls for major green investment in draft plan

Thai protesters target would-be coup makers as rumours swirl

Malaysia inks pact with Pfizer to vaccinate 6.4 million citizens

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Opec+ calls last-minute talks to prepare for oil-cuts decision

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 10:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold drops below US$1,800 to lowest since July on vaccine

[LONDON] Gold slid below US$1,800 an ounce to the lowest since July as positive vaccine news and a clearer...

Nov 27, 2020 09:36 PM
Transport

VW speeds up work on small electric car, culls combustion models

[BERLIN] Volkswagen is accelerating development of a compact electric car that will cost less than 30,000 euros (S$...

Nov 27, 2020 09:31 PM
Government & Economy

China to charge 12 from Hong Kong caught fleeing by boat

[HONG KONG] Chinese authorities said on Friday they were set to charge 12 people from Hong Kong with border...

Nov 27, 2020 08:14 PM
Government & Economy

Japan ruling party calls for major green investment in draft plan

[TOKYO] Japan's ruling party will call on the government to promote environmental investment with a major decade-...

Nov 27, 2020 08:09 PM
Technology

Suspected North Korean hackers targeted Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca: sources

[LONDON] Suspected North Korean hackers have tried to break into the systems of British drugmaker AstraZeneca in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDT scraps electric-taxi business in Singapore on 'debilitating' Covid-19 hit

Hot stock: Biolidics jumps 22.6% on news of Covid-19 test kit distribution

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

No bonus for civil servants this year; 2,400 lower-wage workers to get S$1,200

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for