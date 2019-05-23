You are here

Home > Government & Economy

CAAS sets up panel to review regulations on drone use

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 11:19 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

BP_Timothy De Souza _230519_46.jpg
It will be chaired by Timothy De Souza, a veteran RSAF pilot and member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights who has been involved in community service for over 30 years.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has set up an Unmanned Aircraft Systems Advisory Panel (UASAP) that will review Singapore’s unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) regulatory framework and recommend enhancements to it.

The UASAP will also work with UAS users to promote a safe and responsible culture for the use of drones, CAAS said.

As part of its engagement, the panel will seek views and feedback from users, residents and other stakeholder groups before making its recommendations.

It will be chaired by Timothy De Souza, a veteran RSAF pilot and member of the Presidential Council for Minority Rights who has been involved in community service for over 30 years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He will be joined by 11 members representing key stakeholder groups, including UAS industry and interest groups, UAS training organisations, academia, government agencies, and grassroots organisations.

They include members of the Singapore Police Force, NParks, Singapore University of Technology and Design, and the founder of Just Fly It, a provider of aeronautics and aeromodelling programmes.

Changes to drone regulations were proposed by CAAS in April 2018 after technological advancements in unmanned aircraft made them increasingly popular.

They include a compulsory online training programme, a pilot licensing scheme and partial or full certification for heavier unmanned aircraft of more than 25kg as they present a greater safety risk.

Existing Singapore regulations outlaws the flying of drones within 5km of airports or military airbases, or at altitudes above 200 feet (about 60m), without a permit.

Those found guilty face a fine of up to S$20,000 or up to 12 months in jail, or both.

Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min previously announced in Parliament that CAAS plans to develop a system to monitor unmanned aircraft. It will allow CAAS to check if individual drones are operating under a valid permit, and issue alerts to pilots who fall foul of regulations.

 

The UASAP is expected to announce its recommendations by early 2020.

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

BP_Temasek_230519_9.jpg
May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

lwx_cbd_230519_40.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Singapore firms are global leaders in adopting office technology, workspace trends: Condeco poll

May 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SingHaiyi, Yongnam, Neo Group, Pacific Star Development

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening