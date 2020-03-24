You are here

Canada, Australia quit Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

MAJOR sporting nations Australia and Canada quit the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday as organisers faced global pressure to postpone the Games due to the coronavirus crisis for the first time in their 124-year modern history.

Putting back the July 24-Aug 9 event would be a massive blow for host Japan which has pumped in more than US$12 billion of investment in the run-up. Huge sums are also at stake for sponsors and broadcasters. But a groundswell of concern from athletes - already struggling to train as gyms, stadiums and swimming pools close around the world - appears to be tipping the balance, along with the cancellation of other major sports events.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese government have both edged back from weeks of blanket insistence the Games would go ahead, announcing a month-long consultation over other scenarios including postponement.

The Olympics have never before been delayed, though there were cancelled altogether in 1916, 1940 and 1944 during the World Wars and major Cold War boycotts disrupted the Moscow and Los Angeles Games in 1980 and 1984 respectively.

"The moment the IOC indicates that it is thinking about other solutions, it has already decided to delay the Games," said French Olympic Committee president Denis Masseglia.

Canada and Australia both bluntly said they would not participate if the Games were not put back to 2021.

"We are in the midst of a global health crisis that is far more significant than sport," said Canada's Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee in a statement.

The Australian Olympic Committee also told its athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Games in 2021.

"Our athletes have been magnificent in their positive attitude to training and preparing, but the stress and uncertainty have been extremely challenging for them," said Australia's Olympics chef de mission Ian Chesterman.

Paralympic athletes were considered at particular risk from the epidemic given some had underlying health problems.

Various nations urged a quick decision from the IOC, which is led by its powerful president, Thomas Bach, a German lawyer and former Olympic fencing champion.

More than 14,600 people have died globally since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Japan's government seemed to be bowing to the inevitable despite the massive losses and logistics headaches it would face.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament that if holding the event as planned was too difficult, "we may have no option but to consider postponing the Games, given the Olympic principle of putting the health of athletes first".

Mr Abe has staked his legacy as Japan's longest-serving premier on the Games and was hoping for a boom in tourism and consumer spending. At risk is more than US$3 billion in domestic sponsorship. REUTERS

