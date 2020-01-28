You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Canada confirms first Wuhan virus case

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 10:52 AM

nz_canada_280137.jpg
Canadian health authorities on Monday confirmed the country's first case of a deadly coronavirus that originated in China and said the patient's wife had also tested positive.
PHOTO: AFP

[MONTREAL] Canadian health authorities on Monday confirmed the country's first case of a deadly coronavirus that originated in China and said the patient's wife had also tested positive.

The woman's case is still listed as "presumptive," pending final confirmation by a national lab in Winnipeg, officials said.

Nearly 20 people are being monitored.

The patient confirmed to have the virus - a man in his 50s who arrived in Toronto on January 22 from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic - is being treated in isolation in a hospital there.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

His wife, who travelled with him, also is believed to have contracted the virus and is in self-isolation, David Williams, Ontario province's chief medical officer, said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Will the largest quarantine in history just make things worse?

He qualified the risk to others in Ontario as "low," given that the woman has been in self-isolation.

"We also have 19 persons under investigation for whom results are pending," Barbara Yaffe, the province's associate chief medical officer, told reporters.

"And we have ruled out about 15 or 16 as well."

In the initial case, the man's symptoms did not manifest when he disembarked from the plane. He only then called emergency services and disclosed his travel to Wuhan.

Health authorities had him transported to a Toronto hospital and placed in isolation, Theresa Tam, head of Canada's public health agency, said on Sunday.

She said passengers who sat near the man on a China Southern Airlines flight were being contacted, adding that those more than 2m away from him have no reason to be concerned.

Late Monday Canada's foreign ministry issued a warning to "avoid all travel" to China's Hubei province, which includes Wuhan.

The United State has issued a similar advisory.

In China, the toll taken by the new virus jumped to 106 dead, and more than 4,000 confirmed cases, according to the latest official report.

AFP

Government & Economy

Will the largest quarantine in history just make things worse?

Britain seeks Huawei 'solution' as US pressure mounts

China delays schools' return over virus fears

Investigators probe helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant

New Zealand PM set to announce Sept 19 general election

Wuhan virus death toll jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases: Chinese government

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 11:16 AM
Consumer

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

[ROME] Imbibing a glass or two of your favourite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape...

Jan 28, 2020 11:10 AM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon at a 10-year low shows challenges for oil's biggest major

[HOUSTON] It's almost as if the last decade never happened for investors of Exxon Mobil Corp shares.

Jan 28, 2020 10:57 AM
Government & Economy

Will the largest quarantine in history just make things worse?

[MICHIGAN] It's the largest quarantine in human history, but will it stop the disease?

Jan 28, 2020 10:43 AM
Banking & Finance

Banks tell Hong Kong staff to work at home after China visit

[HONG KONG] Credit Suisse Group SA and UBS Group AG are among banks telling Hong Kong staff to work from home for...

Jan 28, 2020 10:43 AM
Government & Economy

Britain seeks Huawei 'solution' as US pressure mounts

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet senior ministers on Tuesday to decide whether to allow the use of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly