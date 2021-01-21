You are here

Canada extends international traveller ban

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 7:04 AM

Canada on Wednesday announced a one-month extension of a ban on non-essential international travel into the country, stretching the restrictions until February 21.
PHOTO: AFP

[OTTAWA] Canada on Wednesday announced a one-month extension of a ban on non-essential international travel into the country, stretching the restrictions until February 21.

Travellers allowed into Canada despite the ban, which has been in force since March, must still quarantine for 14...

