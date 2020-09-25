You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Canada proposes new pandemic aid, set to avoid snap election

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 6:59 AM

[OTTAWA] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government on Thursday proposed new benefits to help Canadians through a second Covid-19 wave, which appear to have mustered just enough opposition support to avert snap elections.

The proposed benefits include a weekly payment of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore's resilient savers, and a question over the wealth gap

Why we need to put a number on our natural resources

Singapore's population dips for first time in 10 years

AGC seeks to be heard at Parti Liyani's complaint hearing

UK finance minister unveils new job support scheme, loan extensions

Water tycoon now China's wealthiest person

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 07:01 AM
Consumer

ViacomCBS probed, cleared CEO on misconduct allegation

[NEW YORK] ViacomCBS said on Thursday it investigated and subsequently cleared chief executive Bob Bakish following...

Sep 25, 2020 06:53 AM
Transport

BMW fined US$18m in US over inflated sales data

[NEW YORK] US securities regulators charged BMW with inflating its retail sales volumes to investors, fining the...

Sep 25, 2020 06:51 AM
Energy & Commodities

Crude steady as rising European Covid-19 cases offset US oil stock draw

[NEW YORK] Oil prices were steady on Thursday as a new wave of coronavirus cases in Europe led several countries to...

Sep 25, 2020 06:46 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks slide in risk-off mood, M&A talk lifts Italian banks

[BENGALURU] European stocks slid on Thursday, with UK markets leading the way after Britain's government launched a...

Sep 25, 2020 06:40 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks edge higher, eyeing possible stimulus push

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished modestly higher on Thursday following a choppy session as investors weighed...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

Chairman of Hanwell and Tat Seng declared bankrupt but status not disclosed by firms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.