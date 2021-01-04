You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Canada surges from 500,000 to 600,000 Covid-19 cases in two weeks

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 6:37 AM

rk_Canada_040121.jpg
Canada surpassed the grim milestone of 600,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday, two weeks after passing half a million, underscoring the pandemic's persistence in the country during the end-of-year holiday period.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MONTREAL] Canada surpassed the grim milestone of 600,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday, two weeks after passing half a million, underscoring the pandemic's persistence in the country during the end-of-year holiday period.

On Sunday afternoon, Canada recorded 601,314 Covid-19 infections...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout: official

Trump heard on tape urging state official to 'find' votes for him

Democrat Pelosi narrowly re-elected as US House speaker

Retail sector to see slow, steady growth in 2021

A grim start to EU independence but hopes high for UK economic recovery: economists

New US law closes money-laundering, tax evasion channel

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 06:59 AM
Life & Culture

Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies at 78

[LONDON] Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of You'll Never Walk...

Jan 4, 2021 06:56 AM
Consumer

Discovery+ streaming service to launch on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and others

[BENGALURU] Discovery+, the new streaming service from Discovery, will launch on Monday in the United States on...

Jan 4, 2021 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

US may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout: official

[BENGALURU] The US government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in order...

Jan 4, 2021 06:50 AM
Consumer

MGM seeks to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain: WSJ

[BENGALURU] MGM Resorts International is seeking to buy British gaming company Entain Plc in the latest move by a...

Jan 4, 2021 06:46 AM
Technology

SS&C Technology withdraws from race for Australia's Link Group

[BENGALURU] Australia's Link Administration Holdings said on Monday that US-based SS&C Technology Holdings had...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Place Holdings to jointly develop a residential-commercial project in Tanah Merah

Broadway to sell entire manufacturing business for US$50m

GSH gets loan facilities of up to S$150m, with condition that Sam Goi remains controlling shareholder

35 imported cases of Covid-19, highest number since March

Sabana Reit manager appoints two directors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for