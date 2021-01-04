Canada surges from 500,000 to 600,000 Covid-19 cases in two weeks

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[MONTREAL] Canada surpassed the grim milestone of 600,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday, two weeks after passing half a million, underscoring the pandemic's persistence in the country during the end-of-year holiday period.
On Sunday afternoon, Canada recorded 601,314 Covid-19 infections...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes