You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Canada to bring home up to 160 from China over coronavirus

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 7:04 AM

rk_ForeignMinisterFrancois-PhilippeChampagne_300120.jpg
Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters it could take several days to obtain permission to land in or near Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[OTTAWA] Canada has chartered a plane to bring home as many as 160 of its nationals from China because of the coronavirus epidemic, officials said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters it could take several days to obtain permission to land in or near Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic.

"There are 160 Canadians (in China) who have asked for consular assistance," Mr Champagne said.

"We have secured a plane to repatriate Canadians who wish to come back," he said. "Now the next step is to work on the diplomatic front and the logistics with our Chinese counterparts. We are engaging in discussion as we speak."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Canada's relations with China are at a low point because of its arrest of a Huawei executive on a US warrant in December 2018, and Beijing's detention of two Canadians in apparent retaliation.

SEE ALSO

Morgan Stanley warns coronavirus could drag on global, Chinese GDP growth

On Tuesday, the first three Canadian confirmed or presumed cases were announced - a Toronto man and his wife who recently returned from Wuhan, and a British Columbia man in his 40s who also traveled to the region.

Ottawa has warned Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to China.

Its flagship airline Air Canada announced on Wednesday it was suspending flights to mainland China, citing the government advisory. Its last flights were scheduled to depart Beijing and Shanghai on Thursday.

The Chinese government has sealed off Wuhan and neighbouring cities, effectively trapping tens of millions of people, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Some 6,000 people have been infected in the country and the death toll has climbed to 132, according to authorities.

AFP

Government & Economy

Warren proposes criminalising disinformation about voting in US

Morgan Stanley warns coronavirus could drag on global, Chinese GDP growth

White House economic adviser says he would like to see bolder Federal Reserve

African nations take first measures to stop spread of Chinese virus

White House bars Bolton book release over 'top secret' material

Five people in France confirmed to have coronavirus

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 07:37 AM
Government & Economy

Warren proposes criminalising disinformation about voting in US

[WASHINGTON] Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday proposed civil and criminal penalties...

Jan 30, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Morgan Stanley warns coronavirus could drag on global, Chinese GDP growth

[LONDON] Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday the coronavirus outbreak in China was likely to hurt global growth in the...

Jan 30, 2020 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

White House economic adviser says he would like to see bolder Federal Reserve

[WASHINGTON] White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday that he would like the Federal Reserve to...

Jan 30, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

African nations take first measures to stop spread of Chinese virus

[MALABO, Equatorial Guinea] African states, including the continent's biggest economy Nigeria, on Wednesday said...

Jan 30, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

White House bars Bolton book release over 'top secret' material

[WASHINGTON] The White House told former national security advisor John Bolton that a book reportedly containing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly