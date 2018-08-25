You are here

Canada to rejoin Nafta talks once US, Mexico resolve bilateral issues: Freeland

Sat, Aug 25, 2018 - 7:23 AM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[RICHMOND, British Columbia] Mexico and the United States need to resolve complicated bilateral issues before modernisation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) can move forward, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

Ms Freeland said the three countries had agreed Canada would rejoin the talks once Mexico and the United States resolve bilateral matters. Mexican and US representatives are meeting in Washington.

"Once the bilateral issues get resolved, Canada will be joining the talks to work on both bilateral issues and our trilateral issues," Freeland told reporters. "And will be happy to do that, once the bilateral US-Mexico issues have been resolved."

