Capacity restrictions for employer-provided transportation ease in Phase 3

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WITH the commencement of Phase 3 from Dec 28, 2020, the 25 per cent reduction in maximum passenger capacity (MPC) for transportation provided by employers, such as private buses, vans and lorries, will no longer apply.
This means that each lorry and van with a clear deck area may now...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes