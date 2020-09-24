CDCs' contributions are vital in times of crisis, says PM Lee

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong has commended Singapore's five Community Development Councils (CDCs) for extending prompt assistance to Singaporeans amid Covid-19, including a S$20 million voucher scheme, student meals, and job search assistance.
Mr Lee, who is also...
