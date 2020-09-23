You are here

CDCs vital in times of crisis, says PM Lee at swearing-in of mayors

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 5:33 PM
gaylegoh@sph.com.sg

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong has commended Singapore's Community Development Councils (CDCs) for promptly helping residents in need amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

He was speaking on Wednesday at the swearing-in ceremony for a new term of CDC mayors held at the headquarters of the People's...

