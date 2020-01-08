You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Central banks might struggle to fight deep downturn: Carney

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 6:41 AM

nz_carney_080126.jpg
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said central banks might not be able to fight off a sharp economic downturn because their monetary policy arsenals are still depleted from the global financial crisis a decade ago, the Financial Times reported.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said central banks might not be able to fight off a sharp economic downturn because their monetary policy arsenals are still depleted from the global financial crisis a decade ago, the Financial Times reported.

"It's generally true that there's much less ammunition for all the major central banks than they previously had and I'm of the opinion that this situation will persist for some time," Mr Carney told the newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

"If there were to be a deeper downturn, (that requires) more stimulus than a conventional recession, then it's not clear that monetary policy would have sufficient space."

The BoE has raised interest rates to just 0.75 per cent, a fraction above their emergency financial crisis levels. The US Federal Reserve, which unlike most other central banks raised borrowing costs in recent years, cut them three times in 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Carney has previously raised concerns about the risk of a global liquidity trap, in which central banks lose their ability to influence the economy because demand is too weak.

SEE ALSO

Ex-New York Federal Reserve boss says it's time to overhaul repo toolkit

The FT quoted Mr Carney as saying the BoE was looking into the issue of its reduced monetary policy options.

However, US and euro zone interest rate cuts last year were encouraging borrowing and spending and "we're starting to see that stimulus flow to the global economy," he told the newspaper.

Mr Carney repeated his suggestion that governments could do more to boost growth via their spending and tax policies.

He also reiterated his view that Britain should not agree to accept European Union rules for the financial services sector after Brexit, given the scale of the country's banking and finance industry.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

North America trade deal advances in US Senate but delay possible

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate Tuesday took a step toward ratification of the new trade pact with Mexico and Canada, but...

Jan 8, 2020 06:43 AM
Transport

Boeing changes stance, recommends 737 MAX simulator training for pilots

[LAS VEGAS] Boeing said on Tuesday it was recommending that airline pilots undergo simulator training before they...

Jan 8, 2020 06:38 AM
Government & Economy

Carlos Ghosn's wife says she wasn't in the loop about his escape

[PARIS] Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole said on Tuesday she was not in the loop about his audacious...

Jan 8, 2020 06:36 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks slide amid geopolitical uncertainty

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks lost more ground, closing lower again on Tuesday amid volatility over escalating...

Jan 8, 2020 06:35 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls 1% as investors reassess Middle East risks

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell almost 1 per cent on Tuesday, surrendering some recent gains as investors reconsidered...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly