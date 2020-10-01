Centre for Seniors partners FastJobs to improve job matching for seniors

THE Centre for Seniors (CFS) has partnered with mobile app job portal FastJobs to improve job matching for senior jobseekers, the two organisations announced in a press statement on Thursday.

With FastJobs as a technology and job search partner, CFS relaunched its SilverJobs portal for seniors to upload their resumes and seek job opportunities,

FastJobs linked up its user database so that jobseekers can easily use their profiles on the portal to apply for jobs listed on SilverJobs.

A new feature, Silver Skills, was also introduced to enhance support for age-free hiring to improve the chances of seniors being shortlisted for jobs. Jobseekers will be judged based on their experience and expertise instead of age profile.

CFS has also obtained Workforce Singapore's support on funding schemes to trial, train and place seniors in new career paths that will enable them to adapt when transiting to selected job roles.

Said Lim Sia Hoe, executive director of CFS: "Our efforts this year take a special focus on helping our seniors find jobs and remain employable amid these challenging times.

"Through this portal, we hope to make it easy for seniors to search for new job opportunities and connect with good employers that value their experience."