CEOs more confident about country, company prospects than global economy: KPMG poll

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
BUSINESS leaders in Singapore have become more confident in the medium-term future of their firms and the Singapore economy, despite a bleak global outlook, according to a KPMG snapshot survey of 25 chief executive officers (CEOs) from firms with annual revenue of over US$500 million.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes