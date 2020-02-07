You are here

Home > Government & Economy

CEOs of Ericsson and Nokia to meet Germany's Merkel next week

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 11:06 PM

[BERLIN] The chief executives of Ericsson and Nokia will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week, two government sources said on Friday, amid debate in Berlin over how best to regulate foreign providers of telecoms equipment.

No further details were immediately available on the talks, which come amid calls from some lawmakers to ban China's Huawei , the global leader in telecoms networks, on national security grounds.

Nokia of Finland is the second largest telecoms equipment supplier, followed by Ericsson of Sweden.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Mild weather boosts US job growth; but benchmark revisions show ebbing momentum

Pangolin identified as potential link for coronavirus spread

EU has upper hand in post-Brexit trade

Work pass holders with recent China travel history need prior MOM approval to enter Singapore

Coronavirus: 3 new Singapore cases include Victoria JC teacher

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING

Feb 7, 2020 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St slips from record highs at open after jobs report

[NEW YORK] Wall Street slipped from record highs at the open on Friday as investors assessed the US employment...

Feb 7, 2020 10:42 PM
Life & Culture

Lost portrait and unpublished letters of Charles Dickens to go on display

[LONDON] A lost portrait of Charles Dickens and 25 of his unpublished letters will go on display for the first time...

Feb 7, 2020 10:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property posts 9.5% rise in Q1 net profit of S$159.4m

FRASERS Property on Friday saw first-quarter net profit rise 9.5 per cent to S$159.4 million, lifted by improved...

Feb 7, 2020 10:02 PM
Government & Economy

Mild weather boosts US job growth; but benchmark revisions show ebbing momentum

[WASHINGTON] US job growth accelerated in January, with unseasonably mild temperatures boosting hiring in weather-...

Feb 7, 2020 09:47 PM
Government & Economy

Pangolin identified as potential link for coronavirus spread

[BEIJING] The endangered pangolin may be the link that facilitated the spread of the novel coronavirus across China...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly