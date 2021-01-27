Certis to hire 100 locals while offering skills training to non-staff for the first time

SECURITY firm Certis on Wednesday launched a programme to hire 100 locals while boosting its training opportunities for existing staff in a bid to accelerate its business transformation plans.

Called the Certis Accelerator programme, it will also, for the first time, provide training opportunities to non-Certis employees in selected local organisations, the company said in a press statement.

The new hires will be placed with Certis for a year, after which they will be given priority for permanent positions or be supported by the company as they explore opportunities elsewhere, Certis said.

These roles will be offered to both experienced workers and fresh graduates who are Singaporeans or permanent residents. The company added that candidates will be offered "market-competitive remuneration packages".

At the same time, it will offer skills training - in areas such as digital literacy, leadership and design thinking - to its 16,000 employees in Singapore as part of its workforce transformation efforts. This will be delivered through its Certis Corporate University.

"There are many in Singapore whose jobs have been affected by the Covid-19 situation. We want to join in to support them by offering employment and raising their employability," said Paul Chong, president and group chief executive of Certis.

Apart from taking the company through the next phase of growth, the new hires will also benefit from the enhanced upskilling programmes to become "future-ready", he added.

The company said the Certis Accelerator programme is part of its commitment to support the community, adding that these efforts have continued despite the additional resources it has put in to join Singapore's fight against Covid-19.

Interested jobseekers can visit www.certisgroup.com/Careers/Certis-Accelerator for more information.