Chan Chun Sing urges more countries to adopt shared travel protocol

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
MORE countries should put in place a shared framework for safe travel amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said.
"We hope that such a protocol will be adopted and accepted by more countries... to reduce the need for (a) long-term quarantine period...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes