You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chan Chun Sing warns of economic risks from divided US

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 9:37 AM

rk_Chan Chun Sing_051120.jpg
The US presidential election result may still be in doubt, but whoever emerges victorious will need to unite the country to adapt to challenges of globalization and digitiSation or risk a pushback so severe it could damage the global economic system, Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing warned on Thursday.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

[SINGAPORE] The US presidential election result may still be in doubt, but whoever emerges victorious will need to unite the country to adapt to challenges of globalisation and digitiSation or risk a pushback so severe it could damage the global economic system, Singapore's Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing warned on Thursday.

Failing that, "there will be a push back against globalisation and the world economic system may fracture or fragment because of that," Mr Chan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television's Haslinda Amin.

"One of the biggest challenges for the US going forward is how can it maintain his leadership in the world by mobilising like-minded partners to work together to uphold and update the global economic and security order."

Mr Chan's comments come with Democratic candidate Joe Biden closing in on the 270 Electoral College votes needed for the presidency and incumbent Donald Trump filing legal challenges to stop ongoing vote-counting in several states.

Other key points from Mr Chan's interview include renewed lockdowns in Europe are having an impact on Singapore's trade-reliant economy, which will see a "gradual and uneven" recovery from the pandemic recession.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While sectors such as communications technology are well-positioned for the post-Covid economic order, others - like convention-oriented tourism and entertainment - will need to change their business models to succeed.

The minister sees a risk of "fragmentation or bifurcation" in the global economic system.

Singapore's first priority is to reopen its economy "safely and sustainably", then to re-establish connectivity with other countries, he said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Pelosi's power takes a hit with diminished US House majority

Judge pushes US Postal Service to ensure all remaining election ballots delivered

Business groups urge Trump, others to be patient until US election votes counted

Trump campaign files lawsuit in Georgia seeking to pause vote count

Australia signs two more Covid-19 vaccine deals

Bank of England said to be considering a move into negative rates: Telegraph

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 10:03 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise as US election results roll in

[BENGALURU] Australian shares tracked Wall Street's gains to hit a more than one-week high on Thursday as investors...

Nov 5, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares soar on US election high; STI up 1.4%

SINGAPORE stocks were pulled into positive territory on Thursday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street and Europe...

Nov 5, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start with big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed more than 2 per cent at the open Thursday, building on a healthy rally this...

Nov 5, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 11.80...

Nov 5, 2020 09:19 AM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding net profit falls 17% in Q3

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding (YZJ) reported Wednesday evening a 17 per cent fall in net profit for its third quarter...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Singapore banks dial back worst fears; Q3 profit mostly up over the quarter

Asian markets resilient as hopes for a blue wave fade

Ant's Asean ambitions may take backseat to battles at home

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for