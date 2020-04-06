You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Changi Airport suspends operations at T2 for 18 months

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 5:11 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

SINGAPORE'S Changi Airport will suspend operations at Terminal 2 for 18 months amid the deepening coronavirus crisis that has brought the global travel industry to a grinding halt, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Monday.

The suspension begins on May 1, with airlines there to be relocated to the airport's remaining terminals. Singapore Airlines will consolidate its operations in T3.

"We will save on running costs for the airport operator, retail tenants, airlines and ground handlers. Importantly, it also allows us to speed up the current upgrading works at T2 and shorten the project time by up to one year," Mr Khaw told Parliament shortly after the government's third economic relief package was unveiled.

T2's expansion was initially scheduled to be completed by 2024.

At the same time, the government will waive the Airport Development Levy until the end of March 2021, he said.

SEE ALSO

Finnish retailer Stockmann files for corporate restructuring

Currently, passengers beginning their trips from Changi Airport pay a rate of S$10.80; passengers starting their trips elsewhere and connecting through Changi Airport pay a rate of S$3.00.

The minister said in managing the current crisis, the government is mindful that global connectivity is of fundamental importance to Singapore's role as a business, manufacturing and innovation hub, and many Singaporeans depend on Changi Airport for a living.

This is why swift action was taken to support the air hub, to prevent the loss of strategic capabilities and the Republic's hard-earned position as a reliable air hub, he said.

A statement from Changi Airport Group (CAG) said the decision to consolidate operations was made in view of the steep decline in passenger traffic and the likelihood that the demand for air travel will not return to pre-Covid-19 levels in the near term.

Meanwhile, operations at T4 have also been scaled down "considerably", CAG said, in view of the very small number of flights there.

The group said CAG will consider temporarily suspending operations at T4 if the remaining airlines suspend their flights, but with the objective of restarting operations quickly when airlines confirm the resumption of flights.

Tan Lye Teck, CAG’s executive vice-president of airport management, said: "While the scale of our operations will be reduced in the near term, Changi Airport remains open to serve the airfreight and passenger flights that continue to operate.

"Even as our airport capacity is being optimised for the current situation, we will have the flexibility and we stand ready to ramp up operations quickly once the recovery takes place.

Government & Economy

NTUC to help administer applications, appeals for self-employed income relief

Solidarity Budget: S$5.1b package to be funded by S$4b of past reserves

Solidarity Budget: Third round of measures will not burden future generations, says DPM Heng

Solidarity Budget: Government's response to Covid-19 to cost S$59.9b

Solidarity Budget: Further S$4b draw on reserves to fund third package

Solidarity Budget: S$600 cash payout for all Singaporeans above 21

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 6, 2020 05:12 PM
Consumer

Finnish retailer Stockmann files for corporate restructuring

[HELSINKI] Finnish department store owner Stockmann has decided to file for a corporate restructuring after the drop...

Apr 6, 2020 05:07 PM
Garage

Grab halves commissions for drivers, lowers criteria for weekly payout scheme

GRAB is halving its commission rate for private-hire drivers from Monday till May 4, in light of the latest Covid-19...

Apr 6, 2020 04:58 PM
Government & Economy

NTUC to help administer applications, appeals for self-employed income relief

THE labour movement will help in administering applications and appeals for the government's Self-Employed Person...

Apr 6, 2020 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish on a high

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday with healthy gains, lifted by signs that new infections of coronavirus are...

Apr 6, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end nearly 4% higher as virus slows, oil recovers

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed nearly 4 per cent higher on Monday, recording their sharpest gain in over a week...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.