Changi Airport Terminal 1, Alexandra Village Food Centre and IMM among places visited by Covid-19 patients

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 3:57 PM
UPDATED Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 12:20 AM

There were 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Sept 29), taking Singapore's total to 57,742.
[SINGAPORE] Orchis Food Court in Changi Airport Terminal 1, Ngee Ann City and Alexandra Village Food Centre are among new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Sept 29).

Between Sept 15 and 25, the Orchis Food...

Consumer confidence in US posts biggest gain in 17 years

US goods trade deficit rises; inventories increase

Kuwait's ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah dies

Taiwan defence chief says no signs China is preparing for war

Indonesia parliament passes President Joko Widodo's US$185b budget

Thailand set to borrow US$46b to fund virus recovery

Sep 30, 2020 12:15 AM
Bank of England realistic about challenge of sub-zero rates for banks

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank was realistic about the challenges negative...

Sep 30, 2020 12:02 AM
JPMorgan pays US$920m, admits misconduct in spoofing probe

[NEW YORK] JPMorgan admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than US$920 million to resolve US authorities' claims...

Sep 29, 2020 11:57 PM
Coca-Cola to enter US alcoholic drinks market with Molson Coors tie-up

[NEW YORK] There will be more than just fizz when Coca-Cola Co launches the alcoholic version of its Topo Chico...

Sep 29, 2020 11:51 PM
Consumer confidence in US posts biggest gain in 17 years

[WASHINGTON] Consumer confidence rebounded in September by the most in more than 17 years as Americans grew more...

Sep 29, 2020 11:43 PM
UniCredit sues Hin Leong, Glencore over 'sham' oil deal

[SINGAPORE] Italy's UniCredit has sued Hin Leong Trading over a letter of credit, court documents show, one of...

