Changi Airport Terminal 1, Alexandra Village Food Centre and IMM among places visited by Covid-19 patients

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] Orchis Food Court in Changi Airport Terminal 1, Ngee Ann City and Alexandra Village Food Centre are among new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Sept 29).
Between Sept 15 and 25, the Orchis Food...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes