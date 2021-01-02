You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

Sat, Jan 02, 2021 - 10:35 AM

nz_chinataiwan_020121.jpg
China has rebuffed the latest offer of talks from Taiwan, saying the government was engaging in a "cheap trick" and provocation by seeking confrontation with China at every turn.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BEIJING] China has rebuffed the latest offer of talks from Taiwan, saying the government was engaging in a "cheap trick" and provocation by seeking confrontation with China at every turn.

Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech.

China views the democratic and self-governed island as its own territory, and cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after Ms Tsai was first elected, viewing her as a separatist bent on a formal declaration of independence.

In a statement late on Friday, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said there was no way of changing the reality that the island was part of China, and the refusal of Taiwan's government to accept that was the root cause of present tensions.

Since 2016, Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) "has continued to provoke by seeking independence, confronting the mainland at every turn, deliberately creating confrontation across the Taiwan Strait", it said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"They again talked about so-called 'dialogue', but where can that come from?" the office added. "We urge the DPP authorities to stop it with these cheap tricks that dupe people."

Ms Tsai, re-elected by a landslide last year on a pledge to stand up to China and defend Taiwan's democracy and security, has repeatedly said Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.

Tensions have risen in recent months with China ramping up its military activities near the island, including on occasion flying fighter jets across the median line of the narrow Taiwan Strait, which usually serves as an unofficial buffer.

China says it is responding to "collusion" between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing US support for the island. Beijing views this as a precursor to Taiwan declaring formal independence, a red line for China.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK government tells London's primary schools to stay closed

Australia's NSW makes masks mandatory as virus cluster expands

AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine every week in the UK

Rebuking Trump, Republican-led Senate overrides defence bill veto

Alarm in France after 2,500 mass for illegal rave

New Year arrives with US hitting 20m Covid cases

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 2, 2021 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

UK government tells London's primary schools to stay closed

[MIAMI] The UK government ordered all primary schools in London to remain closed for the start of the new term next...

Jan 2, 2021 09:19 AM
Transport

Aviation deaths rise worldwide in 2020 even as fatal incidents, flights fall

[WASHINGTON] The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes rose in 2020 to 299 worldwide, even as...

Jan 2, 2021 09:06 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's NSW makes masks mandatory as virus cluster expands

[SYDNEY] Australia's most populous state of New South Wales on Saturday made masks compulsory and imposed new...

Jan 2, 2021 08:27 AM
Government & Economy

AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine every week in the UK

Jan 2, 2021 08:20 AM
Life & Culture

Man United close in on Liverpool with 2-1 Villa win

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Impress.ai uses artificial intelligence to automate recruitment process

HSR termination could slow increase in Jurong property prices, but longer-term prospects intact: experts

Investors left in the lurch as investment platform CoAssets runs into trouble

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

Businessman Mark Wee owns 51.4% of Blumont shares after close of offer

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for