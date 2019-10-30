You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chile withdraws as host of Apec trade and climate summits

Wed, Oct 30, 2019 - 11:50 PM

doc77rej949n7dasmnwknf_doc77rdligto841lv3nho96.jpg
Chile has withdrawn as host of the Apec trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December after several weeks of violent unrest, President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday.
AFP

[SANTIAGO] Chile has withdrawn as host of the Apec trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December after several weeks of violent unrest, President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday.

The APEC summit was scheduled to bring together 20 world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, over Nov 16-17. The COP25 programme was due to run between Dec 2 and Dec 13.

"This has been a very difficult decision, a decision that causes us a lot of pain, because we fully understand the importance of Apec and COP-25 for Chile and for the world," Mr Pinera said in a brief statement from La Moneda palace in Santiago. 

Chile is grappling with its worst social crisis in decades that shows little sign of abating despite Mr Pinera announcing a raft of measures aimed at placating protesters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Demonstrators have demanded that the 69-year-old right-wing leader  whose personal fortune is estimated by Forbes at $2.8 billion  step down.

SEE ALSO

Global leaders, tycoons to attend Saudi 'Davos in desert'

They have been angered by low salaries and pensions, poor public health care and education, and a yawning gap between rich and poor.

Mr Pinera announced last week an increase in the minimum wage and pensions as well as measures to alleviate sky high health care costs and a streamlining of public offices.

Mr Trump’s plan to ink a trade accord with Mr Xi  next month has been thrown into question following the cancellation of the summit.

The cancellation  appeared to catch the White House off guard. It isn’t yet clear whether US officials will look for an alternate venue to salvage the meeting with Mr Xi or the broader Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“We’re trying to get to the bottom of it,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

The possibility of a Trump-Xi meeting in Santiago next month has buoyed markets as investors look for signs that an end to the multi-year trade war between the two nations is in sight. The White House was working as recently as Tuesday to finish a “phase one” agreement with an eye toward the leaders signing it in Chile, according to a statement from White House spokesman Judd Deere.

REUTERS,AFP,BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

British business looks beyond Brexit with new election

Bank of Canada holds rates, cuts growth forecast as trade conflicts drag on

Former Falklands foes swap statuettes at Vatican

UK Speaker Bercow, scourge of Brexiteers, to go up in smoke as a bonfire effigy

US private sector job growth picks up in October

Norway wealth fund CEO to step down after 12 years

BREAKING

Oct 30, 2019 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy chairman, directors and auditors booted out at AGM

SHAREHOLDERS of Catalist-listed Magnus Energy Group shot down all the 10 resolutions at the annual general meeting (...

Oct 30, 2019 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

British business looks beyond Brexit with new election

[LONDON] Britain's Brexit-weary business community on Wednesday relished the prospect of a pre-Christmas general...

Oct 30, 2019 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of Canada holds rates, cuts growth forecast as trade conflicts drag on

[OTTAWA] The Bank of Canada maintained its key overnight interest rate at 1.75 per cent as expected on Wednesday but...

Oct 30, 2019 10:59 PM
Government & Economy

Former Falklands foes swap statuettes at Vatican

[VATICAN CITY] Argentine and British bishops exchanged statuettes of the Virgin Mary in a powerful sign of...

Oct 30, 2019 10:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Bonvests issues loss guidance for the nine-month financial results

BONVESTS Holdings announced that the group may record a loss for the nine months ended Sept 30, mainly due to higher...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly