You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China accuses FedEx of 'holding up' Huawei parcels

Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - 12:54 PM

BP_FedEx_260719_52.jpg
China accused FedEx of deliberately "holding up" the delivery of more than 100 Huawei packages after the US firm misrouted some parcels from the telecom giant, state media said on Friday.
PHOTO: THE WASHINGTON POST

[BEIJING] China accused FedEx of deliberately "holding up" the delivery of more than 100 Huawei packages after the US firm misrouted some parcels from the telecom giant, state media said on Friday.

The ongoing tussle between the two firms comes as Beijing and Washington face off in a trade war in which both sides have exchanged steep tariffs on hundreds of billions of exports.

FedEx apologised in May for "misrouting" what it said was a "small number" of Huawei packages.

Huawei said at the time it would review its ties with the package service over the incident.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But a Chinese government probe, launched last month, accused FedEx of "holding up" more than 100 packages from Huawei, according to the official Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

"During the investigation, other leads of FedEx violating regulations were also discovered," it said.

In June, another Huawei package meant for the United States went undelivered by FedEx - an incident FedEx called an "operational error".

But Chinese investigators said this explanation "does not agree with the facts", Xinhua reported.

Huawei is facing moves from Washington to blacklist the Chinese tech firm, cutting it off from American-made components it needs for products - though it was issued a 90-day reprieve in May.

China has hit back by announcing it would create its own blacklist of "unreliable" companies and individuals, which could target US and international firms that have cut off supplies to Huawei.

US and Chinese officials will resume trade talks next week in Shanghai - the first face-to-face discussions since negotiations collapsed in May after Washington accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_SGskyline_260719_1.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

BPpound_260719_2.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brexit quandary to make for volatile pound: analysts

Must Read

Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in June, falling for 4th straight month

nz_epicentre_260788.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit

nz_rafflesplace_260719.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Jobless rate for Singaporeans edges up to 3.3% in Q2 with employers more cautious in hiring

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly