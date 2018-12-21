You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China accuses US of 'fabricating facts' with hacking charges

Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 1:00 PM

AK_USCS_2112.jpg
Beijing on Friday accused Washington of "fabricating facts" after the US Justice Department indicted two hackers tied to Chinese security services who allegedly targeted companies and agencies in a dozen countries.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Beijing on Friday accused Washington of "fabricating facts" after the US Justice Department indicted two hackers tied to Chinese security services who allegedly targeted companies and agencies in a dozen countries.

We urge the US to "stop smearing the Chinese side on cyber security issues", China's foreign ministry said in statement, adding that it had lodged an official protest.

China said the US should drop the prosecution of the Chinese hackers "to avoid serious damage to the relations between the two countries".

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Australia on track to miss climate targets by wide margin

Japan's Cabinet approves record 101.5t yen budget, aims to soften sale tax blow

World Bank trims Philippines' GDP growth forecast for 2018, 2019

US quarterly earnings requirement up for debate

Sydney pummelled by hail the size of tennis balls

Decision made for 'significant' troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: US official

Editor's Choice

file72ml3r5mmzd1ge9177ux.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market
4 Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income
5 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

Must Read

Dec 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo orders special audit of SBI Offshore over property disposal

Dec 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

GovTech, CSA to partner 'ethical hackers' to uncover weaknesses in public systems, websites

AK_SGX2_2112.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hwa Hong, Foreland Fibretech, Goodland, Keppel Corp, AsiaPhos

doc73aag847xkote9wvn8v_doc739tu8fnyf8bfkh06n7.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport passenger movements up 4.5% to 5.4m in November

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening