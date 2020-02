Non-residents of Wuhan may leave the quarantined city at the epicentre of China's virus epidemic if they show no symptoms and have never had contact with patients, the authorities said on Monday.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, has been under lockdown since Jan 23 after the authorities shut down transport links into and out of the city in an effort to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

AFP