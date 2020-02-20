You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China announces biggest drop in new coronavirus cases in almost a month

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 11:47 AM

nz_wuhan_200262.jpg
China reported the biggest drop in new cases from the coronavirus outbreak in nearly a month on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China reported the biggest drop in new cases from the coronavirus outbreak in nearly a month on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said that more than 74,500 people have now been infected nationwide by the virus, which first emerged in central Hubei province in December.

The death toll jumped to 2,118 on Thursday after 114 new deaths were reported - most in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.

Most of the new cases were in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

Hubei health officials said Thursday there had been 615 new cases in Wuhan and 13 more elsewhere in the province.

SEE ALSO

Asia: Coronavirus fears weigh on markets

However, the Hubei health commission said it was reducing the number of previously reported cases in a number of cities in the province by 279.

Even without the adjustment, the number of new cases was sharply lower than the province's daily updates of recent weeks. On Wednesday, there were 1,693 new cases reported in Hubei.

National health officials said the over-reporting in Hubei was after nucleic acid tests were carried out on patients previously confirmed using lung imaging.

After the adjustment, the number of new cases confirmed nationwide was 394, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new cases spiked last week after Hubei health officials said they were changing the way they counted cases to include those diagnosed clinically using lung imaging tests, rather than just using lab tests to confirm cases.

Outside of Hubei, the number of cases has been steadily falling, with only 45 more cases reported on Thursday.

AFP

Government & Economy

China FM to meet Asean peers at coronavirus summit

Japan hits back at 'chaotic' cruise ship quarantine claims

Australia's jobless rate jumps to 5.3%, Australian dollar comes off highs

Coronavirus outbreak slashes China's carbon emissions: study

UK employers offer lowest pay awards since Dec 2018: XpertHR

China's Hubei province reports 108 more coronavirus deaths: official

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 01:02 PM
Consumer

Thai retail giant launches record-breaking IPO

[BANGKOK] Thai conglomerate Central Retail launched the country's biggest ever IPO on Thursday, giving it a market...

Feb 20, 2020 12:09 PM
Stocks

Asia: Coronavirus fears weigh on markets

[HONG KONG] Coronavirus fears weighed on Asian markets on Thursday despite China reporting a big drop in new cases...

Feb 20, 2020 12:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Court adjourns Hyflux's leave application for scheme meeting to March 10, extends moratorium

THE court has adjourned Hyflux's leave application to convene its scheme meeting to March 10, 2020. Before that,...

Feb 20, 2020 12:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: KGI downgrades EHT on missed estimates, no near-term catalysts

KGI Securities on Thursday downgraded its call on Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) to "neutral" and cut its target...

Feb 20, 2020 11:51 AM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin volatility jumps to three-month high after late plunge

[SINGAPORE] Bitcoin volatility is back to levels not seen since early November, thanks to a sudden tumble toward the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly