You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China announces new list of US imports eligible for tariff waivers

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 2:18 PM

nz_ore_120572.jpg
China's finance ministry announced on Tuesday a new list of 79 US products that will be eligible for import tariff waivers for one year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's finance ministry announced on Tuesday a new list of 79 US products that will be eligible for import tariff waivers for one year.

The ministry said the waivers will take effect on May 19 and end on May 18, 2021. Among the types of imports from the US eligible for tariff waivers include rare earth ore. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Pandemic politics costing lives in Brazil

South Korea deploys mobile data, police to tackle nightlife virus cluster

Changi Airport to close T4 from May 16 as part of further consolidation

China's factory deflation deepens as pandemic hits demand

New Zealand sticks with support for Taiwan at WHO despite Chinese rebuke

Australia business conditions sink further, confidence lifts off the floor

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 02:44 PM
Banking & Finance

German insurer Allianz profit slumps on virus impact

[MUNICH] German insurer Allianz on Tuesday reported a near 30 per cent plunge in quarterly profits, weighed down by...

May 12, 2020 02:32 PM
Technology

Thyssenkrupp's rising debt gnaws at US$19b elevator lifeline

[FRANKFURT] Thyssenkrupp's losses deepened and debt surged, eating into cash from a multibillion-euro elevator sale...

May 12, 2020 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday on profit taking following recent gains, with investors cautiously...

May 12, 2020 02:22 PM
Transport

Airlines start to recover with more growth in China, Hong Kong

[JAKARTA] Airlines added more seats back to their flight schedules this week, led by China and even increases in...

May 12, 2020 02:15 PM
Life & Culture

Home anime: Ghibli producer offers Totoro lesson online

[TOKYO] Time on your hands and a love of anime? A producer from Japan's Studio Ghibli is offering an online tutorial...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.