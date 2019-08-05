You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China asked state buyers to halt US agriculture imports

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 11:34 AM

[BEIJING] The Chinese government has asked its state-owned enterprises to suspend imports of US agricultural products after President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions with the Asian nation last week, people familiar with the situation said.

China's state-run agricultural firms have now stopped buying American farm goods, and are waiting to see how trade talks progress, the people said, declining to be identified as they're not authorised to speak to the media. China's commerce ministry didn't respond to a fax seeking comment.

President Donald Trump on Thursday proposed adding 10 per cent tariffs on another US$300 billion in imports from Sept 1, marking an abrupt escalation of the trade war between the world's largest economies shortly after the two sides restarted talks. Bureaucrats in Beijing were stunned by Mr Trump's announcement, according to Chinese officials who've been involved in the trade talks, and Beijing has pledged to respond if the US insists on adding the extra tariffs.

Mr Trump has repeatedly complained that China hasn't made the "large quantities" of agricultural purchases that he claims President Xi Jinping promised when then they met in Osaka at the G-20 summit. The escalation of tensions has encouraged Chinese buyers to turn to Brazilian soya beans, people familiar with the situation said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

China warming to idea of yuan as trade war weapon, analysts say

Indonesia president says power company should have been able to prevent blackout

Taiwan July exports seen stable, inflation slows: poll

US-South Korea to hold drills despite Pyongyang warnings

Hong Kong leader says protests pushing city to 'very dangerous situation', challenging China's sovereignty

China's offshore yuan tumbles past 7 per US dollar to record low

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

AK_cl_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader says protests pushing city to 'very dangerous situation', challenging China's sovereignty

Aug 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: JMH, JSH, Jardine C&C, Keppel, Genting, AEI, Broadway, XMH, KLW

file764dqrkp26fb1iadig8.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Hong Kong flights scrapped as Cathay Pacific unions strike

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly