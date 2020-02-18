You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus treatment

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 6:38 AM

nz_plasma_180231.jpg
Chinese health officials on Monday urged patients who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate blood so that plasma can be extracted to treat others who are critically ill.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Chinese health officials on Monday urged patients who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate blood so that plasma can be extracted to treat others who are critically ill.

Drugmakers are racing to develop a vaccine and treatment for the epidemic, which has killed 1,770 people and infected over 70,500 people across China.

Plasma from patients who have recovered from a spell of pneumonia triggered by Covid-19 contains antibodies that can help reduce the virus load in critically ill patients, an official from China's National Health Commission told a press briefing Monday.

"I would like to make a call to all cured patients to donate their plasma so that they can bring hope to critically ill patients," said Guo Yanhong, who heads the NHC's medical administration department.

Eleven patients at a hospital in Wuhan - the epicentre of the disease - received plasma infusions last week, said Sun Yanrong, of the Biological Centre at the Ministry of Science and Technology.

SEE ALSO

Cruise passengers scatter, take Cambodia bus tours despite virus fears

"One patient (among them) has already been discharged, one is able to get off the bed and walk and the others are all recovering," she said.

The call comes days after China's state-owned medical products maker reported successful results from its trial at Wuhan First People's Hospital.

China National Biotec Group said in a post on its official WeChat account that severely ill patients receiving plasma infusions "improved within 24 hours".

The World Health Organization said exploring the use of plasma as a treatment for the novel coronavirus was "important", but cautioned it needed to be done "with safety".

"It is a very important area of discovery," head of WHO's emergencies programme Michael Ryan told reporters in Geneva, pointing out that plasma had proven effective in saving lives when combatting a range of different diseases.

"It is a very valid way to explore therapeutics, especially when we don't have vaccines and we don't have specific anti-virals," he said.

His colleague Sylvie Briand, who heads WHO's Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, meanwhile cautioned that plasma-based treatments could be difficult to scale up to reach large numbers of patients, and stressed the need to carefully follow safety protocols.

"With blood products you can also transmit other diseases, so the protocol ... is very important," she told reporters.

Ms Sun stressed that "clinical studies have shown that infusing plasma (from recovered patients) is safe and effective."

Blood donors will undergo a test to ensure that they are not carrying the virus, said Wang Guiqiang, chief physician at Peking University First Hospital.

"Only plasma is taken, not all the blood," he said.

"Other components of the blood including red blood cells and platelets will be infused back into the donors."

 

AFP

Government & Economy

Amazon boss Bezos launches US$10b fund to combat climate change

Cruise passengers scatter, take Cambodia bus tours despite virus fears

Singapore cuts 2020 growth forecast amid virus outbreak

Virus outbreak derails Singapore exporters' hopes of recovery

Construction, infocomm to drive 2020 growth amid Covid-19 virus impact

Unit business cost rising for services; easing for manufacturing

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Amazon boss Bezos launches US$10b fund to combat climate change

[WASHINGTON] Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon and the world's richest man, said on Monday he was committing US$...

Feb 18, 2020 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

Cruise passengers scatter, take Cambodia bus tours despite virus fears

[PHNOM PENH] A scramble intensified on Monday to trace passengers from a US cruise liner allowed to disembark in...

Feb 18, 2020 06:34 AM
Stocks

Europe: China measures, Italian banks lift shares to record close

[BENGALURU] European shares hit a record high close on Monday as a rally in Italian banks and fresh attempts by...

Feb 18, 2020 06:32 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern

[NEW YORK] Oil prices inched up on Monday as concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in...

Feb 18, 2020 12:18 AM
Energy & Commodities

Extreme weather to overload urban power grids, study shows

[PARIS] Extreme hot spells made increasingly likely by climate change could overload urban power grids and cause...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly