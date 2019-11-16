You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China blocks visit by outspoken Australian lawmakers for study trip

Sat, Nov 16, 2019 - 1:47 PM

nz_hastiepaterson_161119.jpg
The two conservative members of parliament, Andrew Hastie and James Paterson, were to take part in a study tour organised by China Matters, an Australia-based think-tank, which describes itself as working to advance "sound" China policy.
PHOTOS: ANDREW HASTIE/FACEBOOK, SENPATERSON/TWITTER

[MELBOURNE] Two Australian lawmakers known for their outspoken criticism of the Chinese regime said they had been barred from visiting the country next month because of their "frankness about the Chinese Communist Party".

The two conservative members of parliament, Andrew Hastie and James Paterson, were to take part in a study tour organised by China Matters, an Australia-based think-tank, which describes itself as working to advance "sound" China policy.

"We look forward to a time when the Chinese government realises it has nothing to fear from honest discussion and the free exchange of ideas," Mr Hastie and Senator Paterson said in a joint statement late on Friday.

China Matters said in a separate statement the Chinese embassy in Canberra had informed them that "at this time Mr Hastie and Senator Paterson are not welcome on a China Matters study tour to Beijing".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In August, China condemned Mr Hastie for his opinion piece in Australian newspapers in which he warned about China's influence, comparing Beijing's rise to threat from Nazi Germany.

SEE ALSO

Communist Party elite open key meeting on China's roadmap

Mr Hastie is not a minister, but is an influential member of Australia's ruling Liberal-National coalition, and is the chair of parliament's intelligence and security committee, which is privy to classified information.

Australia's overall relations with China, its most important trading partner, have deteriorated in recent years amid accusations that China is meddling in domestic affairs. Canberra also fears China is seeking undue influence in the Pacific region.

China Matters said the goal of the study tours organised for Australian politicians and business executives is to "facilitate informal discussion with citizens of the People's Republic of China (PRC)".

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump asked Tokyo for US$8b to keep US troops in Japan: sources

US to extend licence for its companies to continue business with Huawei: sources

On 16th birthday, California student opens fire at his high school, killing two

US and China have significant differences ahead of trade talks

Pro-China protesters to rally amid Hong Kong chaos

Bloomberg will spend US$100m on anti-Trump online ad blitz

BREAKING

Nov 16, 2019 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Trump asked Tokyo for US$8b to keep US troops in Japan: sources

[TOKYO] US President Donald Trump has asked Japan to quadruple its payments for US forces stationed there, ...

Nov 16, 2019 12:52 PM
Technology

US to extend licence for its companies to continue business with Huawei: sources

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is set to issue a two-week extension of a licence allowing US companies to...

Nov 16, 2019 12:19 PM
Government & Economy

On 16th birthday, California student opens fire at his high school, killing two

[LOS ANGELES] A Southern California high school student killed two classmates and wounded three on Thursday, pulling...

Nov 16, 2019 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

US and China have significant differences ahead of trade talks

[WASHINGTON] Top US and Chinese negotiators are seeking to narrow differences on an initial trade agreement during a...

Nov 16, 2019 11:39 AM
Government & Economy

Pro-China protesters to rally amid Hong Kong chaos

[HONG KONG] Pro-China protesters plan to rally in Hong Kong on Saturday to denounce increasingly violent anti-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly