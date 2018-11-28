China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AS CHINA shapes up to be a global economic heavyweight and further opens up its markets, Chinese companies are expected to bring about more deals abroad and possibly have a greater demand for disputes resolution as well.
To gain a slice of the burgeoning Chinese market -
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg