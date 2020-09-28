You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China calls WTO ruling on Trump's tariffs 'objective and fair'

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 11:50 PM

[GENEVA] China's ambassador to the World Trade Organization said on Monday that a panel ruling by the global trade body this month which found that Washington had breached rules through its multi-billion dollar China tariffs was "objective and fair".

The ruling on Sept15 said that tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration on more than US$200 billion in Chinese goods broke trade rules because they were above maximum rates and applied only to China.

"We think that the panel made an objective and fair decision," Zhang Xiangchen said at a virtual trade conference in which his US counterpart Dennis Shea also participated.

"We hope that it will facilitate the prompt resolution of the dispute between China and the US," he added. Mr Shea did not comment on the case at the event although the US Trade Representative previously criticised the ruling.

If Washington chooses to appeal the ruling, the dispute will go into a legal void, as the top WTO appeals body is paralysed because the United States has blocked the appointment of judges.

SEE ALSO

Taiwan gets rare win in China naming dispute

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In the ruling, the panel recommended that Washington bring its measures into conformity with trade rules, while urging both sides to work to resolve the overall trade dispute.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

EU and Britain far apart as key week of Brexit talks begins

France unveils big budget as virus cases worsen

Taiwan gets rare win in China naming dispute

Indonesia police fire warning shots at Papua student protest

Malaysia's king to remain in hospital for follow-up treatment, says palace

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 11:36 PM
Technology

Microsoft gets into 5G race with Azure cloud for telecom operators

[STOCKHOLM] Microsoft unveiled a new cloud platform on Monday aimed at enabling telecom operators to build 5G...

Sep 28, 2020 11:10 PM
Consumer

Tata Group courts investors for new digital platform

[NEW DELHI] India's Tata Group is in talks with potential investors about taking stakes in a new digital platform,...

Sep 28, 2020 11:00 PM
Government & Economy

EU and Britain far apart as key week of Brexit talks begins

[BRUSSELS] The European Union and Britain both said a post-Brexit deal was still some way off and differences...

Sep 28, 2020 10:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group bags two contracts worth over 76m yuan

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sunpower Group has secured manufacturing and services orders worth over 76 million yuan (S$15.3...

Sep 28, 2020 10:45 PM
Life & Culture

Britain to return looted 4,000-year-old plaque to Iraq

[LONDON] Britain will hand back a 4,000-year-old sculpture to Iraq after an investigation found that it had been...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with two in the community

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

MYP to sell ABI Plaza for S$200m to CapitaLand fund entity

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.