You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China can fish in Philippines' exclusive waters, Duterte says

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 1:23 PM

nwy_Rodrigo Duterte_260619_7_2x.jpg
China can fish in parts of the South China Sea where the Philippines holds exclusive rights, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said Wednesday
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MANILA] China can fish in parts of the South China Sea where the Philippines holds exclusive rights, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said Wednesday, despite warnings from other officials this would be unconstitutional.

Mr Duterte is giving China this "privilege" out of friendship, and because of funding and trade relations extended by Beijing to his government, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in an interview with local radio dzMM.

"We have negotiations with China that will help develop our country. We are benefiting from them, so maybe what the president wants is that we also give a little of what's ours," Mr Panelo said.

Mr Duterte will never yield his country's sovereignty, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other government officials have warned that allowing China to fish in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone violates the Constitution. Senator Panfilo Lacson, for instance, said in a tweet Wednesday that friendship is not a basis for giving up exclusive economic rights.

Mr Duterte doesn't have authority to waive economic rights to areas that can be utilized only by Filipinos under the Constitution, top court judge Antonio Carpio said in a statement today.

"No government official can waive this sovereign right of the Filipino people without their consent," the magistrate said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

MinLaw seeks public feedback on proposed changes to International Arbitration Act

Singapore factory output worse than expected, down by 2.4% in May

Masters of what universe? Central bankers in a bind as G20 bickers over trade

Malaysia's May inflation stays at 0.2% from year ago, just below forecast

New Zealand flags rate cut likely as economy slows

Japan's biggest opposition party shuns rival merger ahead of July 21 election

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

loyang link.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output worse than expected, down by 2.4% in May

Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

UOB Zilingo MOU.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

SMEs on Zilingo's e-commerce platform to get direct access to UOB banking solutions in tie-up

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening