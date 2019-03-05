China commerce minister says US trade talks have been difficult

[BEIJING] Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said on Tuesday that trade talks with the United States have been difficult but that working teams from both countries are continuing with their negotiations.

The trade talks have achieved a breakthrough in some areas, Zhong said, adding that both China and the United States and the global economy stand to benefit if both countries can reach a trade deal.

Zhong was speaking on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

The United States and China appear close to a deal that would roll back US tariffs on at least US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods, as Beijing makes pledges on structural economic changes and eliminates retaliatory tariffs on US goods, a source briefed on negotiations said on Sunday.

REUTERS