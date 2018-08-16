You are here

China commerce ministry says new round of trade talks with US to be held in late August

Thu, Aug 16, 2018 - 10:01 AM

A Chinese delegation led by vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen will travel to the United States for trade talks in late August, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
A Chinese delegation led by vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen will travel to the United States for trade talks in late August, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The talks are at the invitation of the United States and will be held with U.S. Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass, the commerce ministry said.

China's commerce ministry said in its statement that China will not accept any unilateral trade measures but welcomes dialogue.

