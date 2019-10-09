You are here

China condemns US visa restrictions over treatment of Muslims

Wed, Oct 09, 2019 - 6:57 AM

The Chinese Embassy in Washington on Tuesday denounced the US imposition of visa restrictions on some Chinese officials over China's treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang as interference in China's internal affairs.
[WASHINGTON] The Chinese Embassy in Washington on Tuesday denounced the US imposition of visa restrictions on some Chinese officials over China's treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang as interference in China's internal affairs.

The US decision "seriously violates the basic norms governing international relations, interferes in China's internal affairs and undermines China's interests. China deplores and firmly opposes that," an embassy spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"Xinjiang does not have the so-called human rights issue claimed by the US. The accusations by the US side are merely made-up pretexts for its interference," the spokesperson said.

REUTERS

