[BEIJING] China confirmed on Monday that its first domestically-built aircraft carrier had sailed through the Taiwan Strait for "routine" training and tests after Taipei accused Beijing of intimidation.

"It is not aimed at any specific target and has nothing to do with the current situation," navy spokesman Cheng Dewei said on an official social media account.

AFP