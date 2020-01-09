You are here

China confirms negotiator to sign trade deal in US next week

Thu, Jan 09, 2020

[BEIJING] China announced on Thursday that Vice-Premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the "Phase One" deal with the US aimed at de-escalating the trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Mr Liu, China's top negotiator in the trade conflict, will be in the US capital from Monday to Wednesday, the commerce ministry said.

US President Donald Trump had announced last week that the two countries would sign the mini deal on Jan 15, but Beijing had yet to confirm the trip.

"At the invitation of the US, Liu He will be leading a delegation to Washington from Jan 13 to Jan 15 to sign the Phase One deal," commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a weekly press briefing.

"Both parties are in close communication regarding the detailed arrangement of the signing," Mr Gao said, without providing more details.

US and Chinese officials have said the agreement includes protections for intellectual property, food and farm goods, financial services and foreign exchange, and a provision for dispute resolution.

Mr Trump has also reduced or cancelled some tariffs.

