You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China confirms Vice Premier Liu will visit the US from Jan 30

Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 9:08 PM

file738sa1slfx0fyzu2eu9.jpg
Vice Premier Liu He will visit the US on Jan 30 to Jan 31 for trade negotiations.
REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's chief trade negotiator is headed back to the US at the end of the month for the next round of talks, the Chinese government confirmed.

"At the invitation from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Vice Premier Liu He will visit the US on Jan 30 to Jan 31 for trade negotiations," Ministry of Commerce Spokesman Gao Feng told reporters in Beijing on Thursday. " They will work together to further implement the important consensus reached by the two state leaders. "

Mr Liu is a top economic aide to President Xi Jinping and is in charge of the talks with the US. This would be his second trip to Washington to talk trade, after he appeared to reach an agreement in May, only for Mr Trump to back away from it. This time, Mr Liu travels to Washington with a more challenging domestic economic backdrop which makes it even more pressing to strike a deal.

On top of the uncertainty generated by the trade war, recent economic data has been poor, with worsening factory sentiment, deflation risks and falling exports. Authorities have responded with various stimulus measures, but those may prove insufficient to brake the slowdown at a time when international conditions are also deteriorating.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The decline in December's exports was due to slowing global demand, the comparison with strong results a year ago and fading front-loading effects, Mr Gao said, talking about exporters shipping products early to avoid being hit with higher US tariffs.

A day after it was reported that the US is investigating China's Huawei Technologies Co, Mr Gao reiterated that the world's two largest economies are deeply intertwined.

"China's technological advancement is not a threat to the world," he said in response to a question about Western nations limiting purchases of Chinese-made tech equipment. Developed nations should be more open to the China's equipment, instead of making accusations based on hearsay that they are unsafe, Mr Gao said.

"Recently some nations said that Chinese technology products are threats and contain security risks. Those are circumstantial, groundless accusations against Chinese companies and products," Mr Gao said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore wage growth to cool but strong hiring for new tech jobs to continue: Randstad report

Top North Korean official in Beijing en route to Washington: reports

China Q4 growth seen slowing to 6.4% as domestic, export demand cools: Poll

'I never said there was no collusion' with Russia: Giuliani

Singapore to introduce new laws to ban sale of illegal streaming devices

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

BP_SGX_170119_3.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
5 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark

Must Read

BP_NODX_170119_1.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports down 8.5% in December, confounding rebound expectations

doc73obabpb59u1jr9fhcyd_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 17, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Funding for tech tools tops Budget wish list of Singapore firms: SBF poll

Jan 17, 2019
Technology

CenturyLink opens its first S-E Asia security operations centre in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening