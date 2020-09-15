China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November: official

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[BEIJING] Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November, an official with the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
China has four Covid-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials. At least...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes