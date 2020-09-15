You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November: official

Tue, Sep 15, 2020 - 12:14 PM

nz_vaccine_150963.jpg
Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November, an official with the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November, an official with the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

China has four Covid-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials. At least...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US pulls back from broad import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China's Xinjiang

Japan's new leadership agenda could make jobs a bigger Bank of Japan priority

Seizing opportunities in the post-Covid-19 world

China's Aug industrial output accelerates, retail sales turn up in boost to recovery

Reserve Bank of Australia to maintain 'highly accommodative settings': minutes

Economic output in developing Asia to shrink for first time in nearly six decades: ADB

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 15, 2020 12:27 PM
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro launches app for learners at driving centre

COMFORTDELGRO has launched a new phone app called "myCDC" which allows users to book lessons at its driving centre...

Sep 15, 2020 12:24 PM
Government & Economy

US pulls back from broad import bans for cotton, tomatoes from China's Xinjiang

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration on Monday shelved plans for a broad import ban on cotton and tomato products...

Sep 15, 2020 12:14 PM
Banking & Finance

Funds and firms call for tougher 2030 EU climate target

[BRUSSELS] Investors managing trillions in assets and more than 120 business leaders called on the European Union (...

Sep 15, 2020 11:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold rises on softer US dollar, investors focus on Fed meeting

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the US dollar remained subdued, with investors turning their focus to a...

Sep 15, 2020 11:49 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's new leadership agenda could make jobs a bigger Bank of Japan priority

[TOKYO] Japan's central bank is likely to stress its readiness to help the government protect jobs this week, in a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, Accordia Golf, SingPost, CapitaLand, LMIRT

Retrenchments commence at SIA; airline and pilots union still in talks

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

Singapore stocks rise at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Tencent picks Singapore as Asia hub after India, US bans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.