China drops anti-dumping probe of US sorghum imports

China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it was halting its anti-dumping investigation into imports of sorghum from the United States, saying measures it imposed would affect consumers and were not in line with the public interest.

[BEIJING] China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it was halting its anti-dumping investigation into imports of sorghum from the United States, saying measures it imposed would affect consumers and were not in line with the public interest.

The move comes as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington for talks aimed at resolving trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

China imposed hefty anti-dumping deposits on imports of US sorghum in April.

REUTERS