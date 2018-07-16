You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China economic growth slows to 6.7% in second quarter

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 10:43 AM

BP_PUDONG_160718_63.jpg
Chinese growth slowed slightly in the second quarter as the world's number two economy faced a snowballing trade fight with the United States.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese growth slowed slightly in the second quarter as the world's number two economy faced a snowballing trade fight with the United States.

The economy expanded by 6.7 per cent in April-June, down from 6.8 per cent in the first quarter and in line with a 6.7 per cent rate tipped in an AFP survey of economists.

Despite the quarterly deceleration, growth was still higher than the annual target of around 6.5 per cent set by the government.

China faced an "extremely complex environment both at home and abroad", said Mao Shengyong, a spokesman for the national statistics bureau.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The impact of the deepening trade conflict with the United States was yet to fully kick in, according to analysts, who added that Beijing's battle to rein in pollution and spiralling debt levels had crimped growth.

Both Washington and Beijing slapped tariffs on US$34 billion of each others' goods earlier this month, with the US threatening to impose further tariffs on another US$200 billion in Chinese goods.

Chart

Beijing has vowed to retaliate but has not yet said what measures it will take.

China's government is facing a multi-front battle to defend its economy, fighting to reduce the debt mountain while the yuan and local stock markets tumble in the face of the US trade conflict.

AFP

Government & Economy

Some US manufacturers feeling trade war pinch: survey

EU urges big powers to prevent trade 'conflict and chaos'

EU urges big powers to prevent trade 'conflict and chaos'

MPA revokes Pegasus Maritime's bunker craft operator licence

Singaporeans' inflation expectations fall to 3.11% for year ahead despite trade war fears

New Zealand Q2 inflation expected to pick up, but underlying pressures weak

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
2 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
3 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
4 Chinese hotel bumps up rates for Americans by 25 per cent amid trade war-Global Times
5 STB slaps Asiatravel.com with suspension notice
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGinflation_160718_54.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singaporeans' inflation expectations fall to 3.11% for year ahead despite trade war fears

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

Jul 16, 2018
Startups

Golden Equator, Korea Investment Partners set up S$120m fund for South-east Asian tech startups

Jul 16, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boardroom, Atlantic Navigation, Abterra, Cordlife

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening