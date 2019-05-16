China economy under pressure as trade war escalates

Get our introductory offer at only
Beijing
CHINA'S economic activity disappointed in April just as the United States announced a new round of tariffs on Chinese exports last week, pointing to a challenging second quarter for the world's second-largest economy.
Chinese economic activity lost steam last month after a
