You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China-EU summit in Germany postponed due to coronavirus

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 7:02 AM

[BERLIN] A summit planned for September in Leipzig, Germany, between China and the European Union has been postponed because of the coronavirus, the German government said on Wednesday.

The decision was made after Chancellor Angela Merkel held separate phone calls with Chinese President...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Trump still obese, but free of hydroxychloroquine side effects: White House

Snapchat curbs Trump for inciting 'racial violence'

Charges filed against all four police officers in Floyd killing

Hong Kong to lead Tiananmen mourning despite virus vigil ban

Germany unveils 130b euro stimulus to kickstart virus-hit economy

Singapore-China business travel starts from June 8 with strict curbs

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 4, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Trump still obese, but free of hydroxychloroquine side effects: White House

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump did not suffer side effects from his controversial taking of hydroxychloroquine...

Jun 4, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Snapchat curbs Trump for inciting 'racial violence'

[SAN FRANCISCO] Snapchat on Wednesday became the latest social network moving to curb the reach US President Donald...

Jun 4, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

US suspends flights by Chinese airlines in new spat with Beijing

[WASHINGTON] Washington on Wednesday ordered the suspension of all flights by Chinese airlines into and out of the...

Jun 4, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Charges filed against all four police officers in Floyd killing

[MINNEAPOLIS] Three Minneapolis policemen were charged on Wednesday for their role in the killing of a handcuffed...

Jun 4, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to lead Tiananmen mourning despite virus vigil ban

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will Thursday lead global remembrance of China's deadly Tiananmen crackdown, with people...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.