You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China expands scope of Hong Kong security legislation: media reports

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 10:56 AM

AB_china-flag_270520.jpg
Beijing has expanded the scope of draft national security legislation to include organisations as well as individuals, media reported on Wednesday, a move that is likely to exacerbate concerns over freedoms in the financial hub.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Beijing has expanded the scope of draft national security legislation to include organisations as well as individuals, media reported on Wednesday, a move that is likely to exacerbate concerns over freedoms in the financial hub.

The news comes after Beijing last week proposed national security laws that drew a swift rebuke from international rights groups and western governments, with the United States branding it a "death knell" for the city's autonomy.

The law was being revised to cover not just behaviour or acts that endanger national security, but also activities, local broadcaster RTHK and the South China Morning Post reported.

"Mainland lawyers who have handled national security cases in the past say this change could bring not just individuals, but also organisations under the scope of the law," RTHK said.

The security legislation could pave the way for mainland security agencies to open up branches in Hong Kong. It targets secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference - terms that are increasingly used by authorities to describe last year's pro-democracy protests.

SEE ALSO

Speculators bet on significant depreciation in HK$

The law has revived mass protests by demonstrators who say China aims to curb the freedoms enjoyed in Hong Kong, a global financial centre with broad autonomy.

Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong insist there is no threat to the city's freedoms.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan eyes fresh 117t yen stimulus to combat pandemic pain

China industrial firms' April profits fall 4.3% y-o-y

US toll of new virus deaths under 700 for third day straight: tracker

US Department of Justice closing insider trading probes into three senators: WSJ

Japan's new budget to include 32.5t yen in direct spending: Mainichi

Police swarm Hong Kong ahead of flashpoint anthem debate

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 10:46 AM
Consumer

HBO Max is here to take on Netflix. Is it too late?

[NEW YORK] HBO has been an innovator for much of its nearly 50-year run. Now, with the unveiling of HBO Max, it's...

May 27, 2020 10:32 AM
Government & Economy

Japan eyes fresh 117t yen stimulus to combat pandemic pain

[TOKYO] Japan will compile a fresh stimulus package worth US$1.1 trillion that will include a sizable amount of...

May 27, 2020 10:27 AM
Government & Economy

China industrial firms' April profits fall 4.3% y-o-y

[BEIJING] Profits at China's industrial firms in April fell 4.3 per cent year-on-year to 478.1 billion yuan (S$95...

May 27, 2020 10:24 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge lower as Sino-US friction weighs; New Zealand up

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Wednesday, as developments on the Sino-U.S. diplomatic tiff over Hong Kong...

May 27, 2020 10:22 AM
Transport

Boeing set to announce significant US job cuts this week: union

[WASHINGTON] Boeing is expected to announce US job cuts this week after disclosing last month it planned to shed 10...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.