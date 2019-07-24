You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China eyes high-tech army, says US undermines global stability

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 12:40 PM

BP_CHINA_240719_75.jpg
China outlined plans to build a modern, high-tech army in a national defence plan published on Wednesday, while accusing Washington of undermining global strategic stability and warning against Taiwanese independence.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China outlined plans to build a modern, high-tech army in a national defence plan published on Wednesday, while accusing Washington of undermining global strategic stability and warning against Taiwanese independence.

The first white paper since 2012 gives rare insight into the world's largest army and Beijing's military ambitions.

"International strategic competition is on the rise," the document says, adding that the United States has adjusted its national security and defence strategies and adopted "unilateral policies".

The US "has provoked and intensified competition among major countries, significantly increased its defence expenditure, pushed for additional capacity in nuclear, outer space, cyber and missile defence, and undermined global strategic stability".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The plan calls for more cutting-edge technology in the People's Liberation Army (PLA) arsenal, admitting it "still lags far behind the world's leading militaries".

War is evolving towards "intelligent warfare", the national security plan says, citing a growing use of AI, big data, cloud computing and "new and high-tech military technologies based on IT".

China's defence spending is second only to the United States, and it said earlier this year it planned to increase it by 7.5 per cent in 2019.

Despite the ambitious plans, it insists the Chinese army is a "staunch force for world peace".

But within its own borders it is less sanguine, promising to "crack down" on separatists in Xinjiang and Tibet.

Beijing is firmer still on the self-ruled island of Taiwan - which China views as its own territory - and makes "no promise to renounce the use of force" in bringing it back into the fold.

"China must be and will be reunited," the paper reads. "China has the firm resolve and the ability to safeguard national sovereignty... and will never allow the secession of any part of its territory by anyone."

It says Taiwan "separatists" are the biggest threat to the peaceful reunification of the country.

"The PLA will resolutely defeat anyone attempting to separate Taiwan from Chin," is says.

The PLA has been focused on catching up with technology used by armed forces in the US and western Europe, and is reportedly building a third aircraft carrier as well as developing new generation destroyer vessels, fighter jets and ballistic missiles.

AFP

Government & Economy

Singapore pharma sector an 'increasingly important' part of manufacturing: Fitch

Skills Framework for Design to guide firms, workers beyond design sector

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

South Korea asks Japan to cancel plan to remove the country from white list

Li Peng, hardline Chinese leader in Tiananmen crackdown, dies at 90

The #NoMarriage movement adding to South Korea’s economic woes

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

BP_pharmaceutical_240719_72.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore pharma sector an 'increasingly important' part of manufacturing: Fitch

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

Jul 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MIT, Venture Corp, Sembcorp, Frasers Property, Yoma, ISOTeam, MTQ

Jul 24, 2019
Technology

M1 and SUTD to jointly develop 5G robotics technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly