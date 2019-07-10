You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China factory price inflation slips as trade war pressure grows

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 10:10 AM
UPDATED Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 12:25 PM

nwy_China Factory_100719_54_2x.jpg
China's pace of factory price growth in June was the same as a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, weaker than market expectations.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Factory prices in China were unchanged in June from a year ago, data showed on Wednesday, reviving the prospect of deflation as the US trade war hits the crucial manufacturing sector.

At the same time consumer prices managed to meet expectations but the main support came from a surge in food prices owing to the impact of African swine fever on pork supplies and severe weather hitting fresh fruits.

The producer price index (PPI) - an important barometer of the industrial sector that measures the cost of goods at the factory gate - came in at zero in June, down from a 0.6 per cent rise in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The reading is the weakest since August 2016, and fell short of the 0.3 per cent forecast in a Bloomberg News survey.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A slowdown in factory gate inflation reflects sluggish demand, while a turn to deflation could dent corporate profits and drag on the world's number two economy, which in turn could lead to a drop in prices globally.

"The tepid inflation signals are an unambiguous sign of current and looming economic problems facing China as a direct result of trade frictions with the US," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

The reading is the latest indication that the long-running trade war with Washington is denting the factory sector, with figures earlier this month showing activity was contracting as demand for China's goods slows.

Trade discussions between China and the US resumed Tuesday as top negotiators held phone talks seeking to patch up the trade rift hurting the world's top two economies.

Meanwhile, China's cost of food continues to rise, as the consumer price index (CPI) - a gauge of retail inflation - hit 2.7 per cent, the same as last month, which was the highest since February 2018.

Food prices bounced 6.1 per cent in June from last year, led by a 21.1 per cent jump in the cost of pork - which also carried upwards the prices of other meats such as chicken. The cost of fresh fruit soared more than 40 per cent as wet weather in the south hit crops, Bloomberg News reported.

The African swine fever epidemic has wiped out China's pig herds since hitting the country last year.

"The recent collapse in pig supply suggests that upward pressure on food prices is likely to intensify in the coming months," said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a note.

Chinese officials said last week that new cases of African swine fever have declined and pork production is returning to normal, but reporting by local news outlet Caixin and analysts say the government is downplaying the size of the problem.

AFP

Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Singapore pushes for mediation role as trade war breeds disputes

Australian consumer confidence tumbles to 2-year low

Trump threatens veto of House defence bill over spending levels, wall

Sister of Saudi crown prince tried in France over 'beaten workman'

Tax returns show Biden income spiked after leaving office

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
3 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
4 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe
5 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list

Must Read

JUMBO SEAFOOD.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

nwy_SINGAPORE_100719_55_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore pushes for mediation role as trade war breeds disputes

nwy_condo_090719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip in June, HDB rents edge up: SRX flash data

doc7658yf86czdb19ov5jd_doc7658kkjatugsic2v1tl.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Garage

Pinterest eyes Asia-Pacific growth with Singapore office launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening