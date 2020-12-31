China gives conditional approval for Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine

Get our introductory offer at only
[BEIJING] China has given conditional approval for general public use for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by state-owned drug maker Sinopharm, an official with China's National Medical Products Administration told a media briefing on Thursday.
The approval of the vaccine developed by...
